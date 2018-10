Researchers from the University of the West of Scotland are hosting a public event to hear the voices of local people who have an interest in the future of Peterhead as a fishing community after Brexit.

The event will take place at the Palace Hotel, Peterhead, on Tuesday, October 23, at 7.30pm.

It is free and open to all members of the public who have a view on the post-Brexit situation. Teas and coffee will be provided and all are welcome to go along.