Resdients advised on St. Fergus maintenance work

St. Fergus Gas Terminal has told residents to expect flaring and smoke next week as parts of the plant are switched off to allow for essential maintenance to take place.

The work will be carried out at the Shell site on Tuesday and is expected to last for around four weeks.

Notices have been sent out to nearby villagers warning them to expect to see smoke coming from the giant flare stack.

Plant manager Steve Morris told residents that measures will be taken to minimise the impact and there would be no risk to anyone.

"The planned critical maintenance work we will carry out at the St. Fergus Gas Plant will require use of the elevated flare intermittently between August 14 and August 16," he said.

"Residents will see a smoky flare. This activity is in preparation for our annual 'turnaround' at the plant when we shut down production to carry out thorough maintenance work. That work helps ensure the longevity and safety of the plant, which is a vital piece of North Sea energy supply infrastructure."

It is hoped to have the work completed by September 9.