Relay rallies in fight against cancer

A record 80 survivors took part in this year’s Peterhead Relay for Life Survivor’s Lap at Catto Park on Saturday.

The annual event saw 28 teams raise an incredible £158,372 for Cancer Research UK, more than last year and with more still to come in.

Blessed with glorious sunshine throughout the 24 hours, the event was hailed a tremendous success by event chair, Lorraine Coleman.

Prior to the Survivor’s Lap Rachel Calder, a courageous and inspirational 18 year-old, gave her survivor’s speech, breaking down in tears near the end as she told of her own battle against the disease.

The record 80 survivors were an inspirational sight as they walked the first lap of the Relay and were followed by the 28 teams led by Fraserburgh Pipe Band.

The teams kept the Relay going by having at least one person on the track at all times. The surivors then enjoyed a wonderful reception in the marquee.

The teams responded with tremendous enthusiasm to the fantastic entertainment team by joining in all the fun activities.

“We are so grateful to the public for coming down on the day to enjoy the teams’ fundraising stalls and to have fine treats to eat from the marquee and the teams,” said Lorraine.

“More than 700 people attended a very emotional Candle of Hope ceremony at 11pm where they walked a lap to remember those loved ones they have lost to cancer and a lap of hope for those fighting it.

“Andrew Buchan played the pipes to lead them. Erin Murray sang so beautifully at the ceremony which was conducted in such a respectful manner by Alana Davidson,” she said. “The final total was revealed at 11am on Sunday, with a tremendous £158,372 being raised. Cancer Research UK is so grateful as this will be a great help to so many who encounter cancer.

“Great thanks goes to the most generous public and sponsors for us reaching this amazing total. Teams and committee - you are awesome!”