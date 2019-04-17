Relay organisers to host Survivors Get Together

Organisers of the Peterhead Relay for Life are inviting survivors to register for this year’s event.

They will host a ‘Survivors Get Together’ at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club on Wednesday, May 15 from 7pm.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We’d love you to come along and meet other survivors and to see what happens at Relay.

“You will also enjoy a cup of tea and a fancy piece!”

Survivors start the annual event by doing a lap of the track. Afterwards they are treated to a fabulous reception in the marquee.

This year’s Peterhead Relay for Life event will be held over the weekend of July 6 and 7 at the Lord Catto Park.

For more information or to sign up visit cruk.org.uk/relay or contact Relay Chair, Lorraine Coleman, by calling 07928 342619 or email her at locoleman1962@gmail.com.