Refurbishments at Prison Museum

Visitors to Peterhead Prison Museum may notice a few changes while on their next visit.

The museum’s gift shop and cafe recently received makeovers to improve the experience for guests.

Amber Kerr, Christina Florence and Claire Heedie at the Prison Museum cafe

The gift shop’s upgrade will soon include a corner till for those who have purchased tickets online.

A new fast track service is also due to installed soon allowing those with pre-ordered entry to swiftly collect their tickets and begin the prison tour without stopping at the gift shop till.

The gift shop now offers more items for visitors to browse and new jewellery is set to arrive shortly.

Also new to the Prison Museum is GPSticket, a unique travel sticker that can be collected and placed inside a special travel diary.

Ongoing work at the new lifeboat museum

GPSticket is a new way for visitors to collect unique travel memories and is set to be rolled out in attractions across the country.

Meanwhile inside the Prison Museum work is ongoing to add new attractions to the tour, and the new ‘Cell-fie’ room will soon have new backdrops due to its popularity with visitors.

The cafe has also received a Scottish-themed revamp to create a cozy environment at the end of the tour, giving visitors the chance to relax and reflect.

Work is also progressing on the lifeboat museum that will be dedicated to the former Peterhead lifeboat, the Julia Park Barry of Glasgow.

The new area will allow visitors to get up close to the boat and learn about its history.

Operations Manager Alex Geddes said: “The museum has been busy and the mild winter weather has been a huge help for us as our admission is up 50 per cent on the same time last year.

“We are also looking forward to our upcoming events at the museum - we just hope that the weather will hold.”

A classic vehicle event will be held on Sunday, June 23, the Lego Exhibition will return on Saturday, July 20, and the popular Murder Mystery event will be back by popular demand on Saturday, August 10.