Reformed addict talk at church

An ex-addict will come to Peterhead next weekend to tell his dramatic story of how he escaped the murky Manchester drugs underworld.

Barry Woodward – whose remarkable transformation is told in the book ‘Once an Addict’ – will speak at the town’s Apex Church at 6pm on Sunday, April 29.

Having left school at 16 with no qualifications, Barry was drawn into his local drug scene, which led to a brutal heroin addiction and life as a drugs supplier.

He was completely dependent on drugs for 14 years, during which time he spent a number of terms in prison.

His life turned around though following an amazing sequence of events, which saw him become a Christian and ordained as an Assemblies of God minister.

Apex Pastor, Neil Cameron, said: “This is a man who has been in the very depths of despair – addicted to drugs for 14 years – but who now lives an exciting, action-packed life, free from drugs.

“His story will encourage anybody, particularly those who are struggling with addictions, so we’d urge folks to come along for what is going to be a great night.”

For more details call 01779 478238 or email info@apexcentre.org.uk.