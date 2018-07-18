Red diesel stolen at Longhaven

Police are investigating the theft of fuel from a commercial site at Longhaven.

Between 5.20pm on Tuesday, July 3 and 9am the following day, around 200 litres of red diesel was stolen from a fuel tank located in a secure site.

The value of the diesel taken is thought to be worth a three-figure sum of money.

PC Dayle Crawford said: “If anyone recalls seeing or hearing anything unusual in the area overnight into Wednesday, July 4 I would ask that they get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting reference 1030 of July 4.”