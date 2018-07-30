Record turnout for Marinathon

Over 400 participants headed to the Lido in Peterhead last Monday night for this year’s Marinathon.

This was the 11th year of the Marinathon and it proved to be as popular as ever as walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and abilities headed to the town’s marina for this year’s event.

The 3km route was organised by Peterhead JogScotland and was held to encourage locals to think about their health and fitness.

The number of participants has grown steadily each year, with this year’s entry being the largest at 400.

Mums with prams, youngsters and those from the older generation all headed to the sailing club to register to take part.

All monies raised from the £2 entry fee are donated back into the Scottish Week coffers and organisers were delighted with the support they received for this year’s event.

Stephen Bruce of Peterhead JogScotland commented: “It was our biggest ever turnout for the event and we’re thrilled with how it all went.

“We raised a few hundred pounds to go back in to the Scottish Week fund and were able to promote JogScotland while doing so.

“Our new group starts on Monday, August 27 but before that we have a free taster session for anyone interested to come along to Peterhead Football Club the Wednesday before at 6.30pm.”