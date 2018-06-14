Recognition for Peterhead site manager

A Peterhead site manager has been awarded Commended status in NHBC’s annual Health and Safety Awards for his management of the town's Collieburn site.

Alexander Taylor of Scotia Homes Limited is one of only 57 site managers from across the UK house-building industry who has been recognised in this way.

Now in their ninth year, the NHBC’s Health and Safety Awards celebrate the site managers who prioritise the health and wellbeing of their teams..

In recent years the standard of health and safety across the whole of the house-building industry has improved considerably. Significant progress has been made in on site safety with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reporting 30 fatal injuries last year, down from the previous five year average of 44 construction related deaths.

Stephen Ashworth, NHBC Health and Safety Services Manager, said: “Congratulations to Alexander on winning an NHBC Health and Safety Commended Award. To win an award at this level clearly shows that Alexander has a real desire to keep his colleagues healthy and their workplaces safe.

“We wish Alexander the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition.”

Alexander will go on to compete for the Highly Commended and National titles, to be announced at a Gala Awards evening in Birmingham on Friday, July 6, hosted by Britain’s top satirical impressionist Rory Bremner.