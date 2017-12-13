Recognition for Douglas

A Peterhead Port Authority Board Member has been presented with a gift token to mark his time at Peterhead.

Peterhead Port Authority Convenor, Gavin Thain presented the token to Douglas Armstrong.

Mr Thain said: “Douglas had taken over following the death of John Porter, former Deputy Chairman and had served for over ten years.

“In that time, he had contributed immensely to the successful merger of the ports, the Smith Embankment and the present £51 million project to deepen the inner harbours and construct a new extended fish market for which the Board were deeply grateful.”

Mr Armstrong said: “Our goal or mission has always been to look after this ‘jewel’ in Peterhead’s crown.

“I am happy to be moving on in the knowledge that I have played my part in ensuring the port thrives and is positioned for continued success in the years ahead.”