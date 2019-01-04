Rebecca set for World Challenge

A Peterhead Academy pupil is preparing to go on a trip of a lifetime with World Challenge later this year.

Rebecca Spink has accepted the challenge of joining a three-week expedition to Belize in June.

Rebecca and her fellow Peterhead Academy team members are responsible for planning their adventure, preparing themselves for the challenges they will face, and also raising money towards the expedition.

The Peterhead Academy team will be spending a week at a village in Belize and will support the local community there.

Through the World Challenge expedition, Rebecca and her fellow team members will face both physical and mental challenges, teaching them how to overcome adversity and become more aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

They will work as a team and take responsibility to meet their objectives, while learning about new cultures whilst discovering more about their own.

As part of her fundraising efforts, Rebecca has organised an Alt-Burns Night to be held at the town’s Palace Hotel next month.

The Alt-Burns Night fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 7pm.

The evening will feature bubbles on arrival, entertainment from Slessor School of Dance and Fraserburgh Pipe Band.

There will also be a three-course meal, raffles, and those attending can dance the night away with a disco.

Tickets for the event are priced at £45 per person or tables of ten are also available for £400.

For more information or to purchase tickets please contact the Palace Hotel on 01779 474821.

Online donations can also be given to towards Rebecca’s World Challenge adventure, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alison-spink.