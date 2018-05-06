Railway Museum hosts open weekend

This weekend sees the second open event of the year at Maud Railway Museum.

Sadly, the museum was recently targeted by thieves who stole about a ton of railway chairs used as the base for trackwork.

Trustees says they were very grateful for the encouragement from the public following the theft, with some preservation societies offering assistance in sourcing replacements.

This fascinating museum opens from 10.30am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter is appreciated to keep the facility operating.

On displaying are a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines.