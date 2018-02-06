Quiz Night success for RNLI Peterhead

The Harbour Lights in Peterhead was host to the RNLI Quiz Night 2018 on Friday, February 2.

With a pub quiz, raffle and food available, the night was a great success raising over £300 for the RNLI.

The meat of the evening was the pub quiz questions to terrify the most hardened pub quiz aficionado, spread over a number of intense rounds, with a number of teams battling for the lion’s share of the points on offer.

The wooden spoon was won by team ‘Burnets’ and the winning team was ‘Bootleggers’.

Winning team members were Alan Smilie, John Airs, John Anderson, and Mitchell Garden.

The event organisers wish to congratulate the winners on their well deserved prize of a bottle of bubbly each, and a cash prize which they immediately donated to Peterhead RNLI.

They would also like to thank the Harbour Lights for providing the venue and the food for the evening, and question master Steve Murray.