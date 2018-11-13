Pupils take on challenge for charity

A group of 5th year Peterhead Academy pupils have taken part in a week-long Kettle Challenge in a bid to raise money for the town’s foodbank.

The pupils; Sanija Gorodko, Chelsea Sutherland-Thom, Anna McAuslan and Zoë McKessick, are currently taking part in the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

As part of the project, the six groups taking part have to select a charity to support by creating awareness and raising money.

The groups are competing for a grand prize of £3,000 that will be presented to their chosen charity.

Chelsea said that they chose to support the Peterhead Foodbank as they believed it was “really important” and fundraising would be “beneficial” for the charity.

She added that choosing the foodbank was an easy decision to make and said: “As it is a small organisation £3,000 would make a huge difference.”

They decided to take on the Kettle Challenge from Monday 5 to Friday 9 November in a bid to see what it is like to live on basic items typically handed out at the foodbank.

Anna said: “We have only eaten food you can make with a kettle so we haven’t had any fresh fruit, vegetables or bread.

“It was really hard, we have been tired and hungry, and we have also noticed that we have been restless in classes.”

Volunteers at the foodbank took part in the challenge too, and the girls said that they have been very supportive of their efforts.

Their YPI work has even inspired the girls to help out at the foodbank as Chelsea said: “We would like to go along sometime to see it in action and see who it is helping.”

The winner of the YPI project will be announced on Friday, December 7.

To follow the group’s progress see ‘YPI Peterhead Foodbank - Fundraising Page’ on Facebook.