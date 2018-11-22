Project achieves goals for Peterhead group

The third Bridge Project in Peterhead ended recently with a presentation event.

The aim of the year-long project is to enable people with a learning disability to build and sustain connections with their local community.

The event was held to give the opportunity to show family, friends and placement providers the brilliant work and celebrate the amazing achievements of the Bridge Project participants.

Those involved worked through 12 workshops and the programme was carefully structured to involved all participants and support the development of skills to enable the team to make their own choices and set goals.

Workshops included positive thinking, team working, preparation for work and setting goals.

The first goal for the team - Laura, Lelly, Rebecca, Lucas, kevin and James - was to set up an enterprise selling soup, sandwiches, cakes and fruit to staff at Buchan House.

The team learned new skills such as customer service, problem solving and handling money. Goal two was then created and this was the type of voluntary work they would like to achieve.

All the participants are now in voluntary work and they have expressed thanks to the local businesses which have supported them throughout their course.

A spokesperson for the project said: “I am very proud to see how each of our participants have progressed on their journey. They have become a strong team, enhanced their skills and grown in confidence.”