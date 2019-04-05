Prison museum makes debut at Expo

Peterhead Prison Museum is among tourism businesses from across Scotland which will be attending VisitScotland Expo for the first time this week.

The museum will make its Expo debut during a significant year for the national tourism organisation as 2019 marks its 50th anniversary and the 40th staging of VisitScotland Expo.

VisitAberdeenshire, the Destination Marketing Organisation (DMO) for the region, will lead representation from the area, which also includes Dalriada Luxury Lodges, Skene House Hotel and Golf Aberdeenshire.

The event, which will take place a the SEC in Glasgow on April 10 and 11, is also hosting the highest number of exhibitors in its history, with more than 330 businesses attending as it hits the big 4-0.

The show began as Scotland’s Travel Trade Fair in 1980 before being rebranded in 2001.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “This brilliant annual event really is a key opportunity to firmly place Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on the travel trade’s radar and it is wonderful to see so many local businesses joining others attending from across Scotland.”