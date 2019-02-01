Prison governor moves on

A change in senior management will see a new prison governor in Peterhead.

The Scottish Prison Service is seeking a new governor at HMP & YOI Grampian to replace Allister Purdie, who has been in charge since 2016.

Mr Purdie is due to take over as governor at Shotts maxmium security prison in North Lanarkshire on an undisclosed date.

The SPS confirmed that Mr Purdie leaving HMP & YOI Grampian was part of a general move within the service, which sees governors move around the country’s prison facilities.

But Mr Purdie’s move has highlighted general concerns about prison staffing.

The Conservatives’ shadow justice secretary, Liam Kerr MSP, said: “Figures released last year showed that HMP & YOI Grampian had the highest turnover of staff for any Scottish jail. That does not suggest a workplace where all is well.

“Any problems that do exist will only be exacerbated if there is a shortage of staff.

“Despite those obvious challenges, the outgoing governor Allister Purdie was held in high regard and I was impressed with his commitment to the job.

“I wish him well in the future and I hope that a new governor can come in and also make a positive impact.”

The job is being advertised with a salary of £73,365, with an additional £9,964 set aside as recruitment retention allowance, and the closing date for applications is Monday, February 18.