Pride of Buchan Award for Toon PC

A Peterhead Police Constable has been presented with a Pride of Buchan Award.

PC Mathew McKay received the award on Tuesday, March 19.

At the Buchan Area Committee meeting on February 26, Chairman Norman Smith advised the Committee that PC McKay, who works within the Buchan Community Policing Team, had recently been tasked with making an impact on the high levels of antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

Mathew achieved hugely positive outcomes, and through his dedication and diligence he secured the ‘Probationer of the Year Award’ at the Police Scotland Excellence Awards.

The Committee agreed that this was an incredible achievement, and that Mathew should be presented with a Pride of Buchan Award.