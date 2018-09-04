Praise for Cruden Bay Flower Show

Local politicians have praised the organisers of Cruden Bay Flower Show for an excellent show last week.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith dropped by the flower show, held at St James’s Church, and chatted to exhibitors and organisers, who said they pleased with an increase in the number of entries this year.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “I was pleased to be able to visit Cruden Bay and look in on the flower show. The high standard and range of exhibits made for a very colourful display.

“Events like these are part of the fabric of village life and I was delighted for the organisers to hear that the number of entries to the show was up this year, with some new exhibitors coming on board.”

Cllr Stephen Smith added: “There was a really good turnout for the event this year so I’m delighted for the organisers, who put in a huge effort every year in arranging the show.

“No doubt the good weather this summer helped a bit but it’s good to see the show being supported by increased numbers of people.”