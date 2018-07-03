Power Fun Day raises over £2k

A fundraising Power Fun Day was held at the Powerzone Strength Gym in Boddam on Sunday, June 24.

More than £2,500 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

Mike Evans, Samantha Edmisron and her mum Maureen organised the event.

There was a strongman competition and truck pulling event on the day with competitors from the local area and also from Aberdeen.

The truck pulling was open for members of the public to experience what it takes for themselves.

Sam kicked off the Truck Pull with a smaller truck but when it came to her pull for charity it was a 10-tonne truck provided by Robert Porter Transport which she managed to pull a distance of 30 meters.

Mike said: “This is the second year we have ran this event and we are hoping to turn it into an annual event.”