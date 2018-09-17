Port donation for local football club

Peterhead Port Authority has made a generous donation towards much needed repair costs of a local junior football side.

The Scottish Junior Football Association team Buchanhaven Hearts is currently fundraising to replace the 30-year-old steel spectator perimeter railings around the pitch at its Raemoss Park home.

Port chief executive Simon Brebner presented the £2,000 donation to club stalwart and main fundraiser Graeme Mackie on Thursday, September 13.

Commenting on the donation Mr Mackie said: “Several attempts have been made over the years to continually patch up the railing, but it is now beyond repair and we have to get it replaced.

“We’re truly grateful to the Peterhead Port Authority for this generous support and we will be seeking additional funding to let us go ahead with the replacement works.”

Mr Brebner added: “Here at Peterhead Port Authority we are keen to strengthen links with the town and are delighted to be able to help dedicated people like Graeme improve this situation for all of the spectators at Raemoss Park.”