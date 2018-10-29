Poppy tribute finally unveiled at Baptist Church

A hand-knitted installation of poppies, marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, was finally unveiled at Peterhead’s Baptist Church at the weekend.

Nancy Duncan, the woman behind the project, was there to see the culmination of her work as the poignant tribute was finally unveiled, with a carpet of red outside the King Street kirk.

Nancy, aka Mrs Poppy, said that the had received ‘outstanding’ support from the local community for the project with more than 20,000 poppies donated from across the area.

Nancy was joined by church pastor David McCaig to officially launch the memorial and said it had already made an impact.

“The response to the poppies on social media has been amazing,” she said.

“With the extra poppies we mad e up a few wreaths and have placed these inside the church.”

The tribute will remain in place at the church until the end of November.