Poppy campaign grows

A Peterhead woman leading a poppy-knitting campaign has been invited to showcase the ever-growing project in the Granite City.

Nancy Duncan was asked by organisers of the Aberdeen Yarn Fest to bring some of the poppies to the Treetops Hotel on Sunday, May 13.

She is heading the project, which will see the creation of some 10,000 knitted poppies which will form a poignant art installation in the town in November.

The aim is to have the flowers draped from a wall to mark the moment the conflict came to an end a century ago.

And Nancy said she was delighted to have received around 1,800 knitted flowers to-date and had some 370 knitters signed up to the project.

Commenting on the ambitious project, she told the Buchanie: “The poppies will be woven into a fishing net to create a look very similar to the Weeping Window at the Tower of London. Ideally we want to have the poppies ready by August to get them woven into the net.

“I will be taking along some of the materials to the Yarn Fest to get visitors involved in making some poppies on the day and to hopefully get more knitters signed up for the project.”

Both the town’s Baptist and Old Parish churches could play host to the art installation. Anyone intertested in knitting poppies can contactNancy on 07483 223087.