SNP urged to ‘work with’ government on new immigration system

SNP MPs have been urged to work with the UK Government on an immigration system that works for all parts of Britain, rather than indulging in a ‘grievance agenda’.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid raised the issue during Home Office questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Duguid asked for confirmation that a new “fit-for-purpose” immigration system that works for “all regions and nations of the United Kingdom” would be implemented now that the UK has left the EU.

The Scottish Conservative MP also made the point that SNP MPs, although on the opposition benches, had “as much right as any member in this House” to work with the government to achieve that.

In response, Home Office minister Kevin Foster MP said: “We will be working with interest groups across Scotland to make sure that this system works for Scotland as part of our United Kingdom, based on a points-based (system).

“And again, we will be focused on what works and what is successful, not what pleases the separatists’ grievance agenda.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid said: “We hear a lot of complaints from the SNP, but I think it would be in the interests of all our constituents if MPs from across the chamber worked together for the greater good.

“Different sectors of the economy have different needs. But the labour requirements of fruit farmers in Angus are the same as those in East Anglia, while fish processors in Lincolnshire have similar needs as those here in Banff and Buchan.

“We can develop a system that works for all regions and nations of the United Kingdom, and I would urge the SNP to work constructively towards doing that.”