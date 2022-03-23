SNP announce candidate for Banff and district.

SNP candidate Glen Reynolds in Banff

Current councillor Glen Reynolds has been selected to contest the election once again, and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to represent those living throughout the ward.

Glen is the Lead Spokesperson for the opposition on the Council's Communities Committee, as well as a member of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board and Chair of its Audit Committee.

Locally, Glen is the Chair of the Banff Development Partnership, the Chair of his Church Parish Pastoral Council, and a Board member of the Community Planning Partnership, the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board and Friends of Chalmers Hospital.

Commenting on his reselection, Glen said: “It has been an honour to serve as a Councillor for Banff and District ward and represent my community for the last five years. Within that time, and latterly in relation to the pandemic and the challenges the towns and villages have suffered, it has been a privilege to have been a policy lead on issues surrounding health and housing, along with tackling poverty and inequalities and climate change targets.

"As a hard-working and effective opposition Councillor, I have sought consensus on Council decision making where possible, whilst ensuring effective scrutiny and mitigation takes place where appropriate. I am a renowned local voice for all in the community and will continue to do all I can to ensure that local consultation is carried out and made meaningful, for businesses and residents. The local voice must be paramount, heard and acted upon.