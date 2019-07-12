Score boss gives backing to Jeremy Hunt

North-east businessman Conrad Ritchie has announced his support for Jeremy Hunt to become Prime Minister.

Mr Ritchie, managing director of Scotland’s largest private employer of apprentices, will vote for Mr Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest.

Jeremy Hunt’s economic policies to boost the whisky and fishing industries have already been welcomed by the Scottish Whisky Association and Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Mr Ritchie said: “I was pleased to speak with Jeremy Hunt when he visited Peterhead on the first weekend of his campaign.

“Mr Hunt understands business. This is the perfect time for the first entrepreneur Prime Minister.

“As Scotland’s largest employer of apprentices, I have also been impressed by his desire to end illiteracy. I have serious concerns about how the Scottish Government are preparing young people for the future, particularly regarding the worrying numeracy levels of school leavers, so I would hope they support this pledge.

“A leader needs to look and act like a leader. In Jeremy, I see stability, strong negotiating skills and substance.

“I have yet to observe these qualities in Boris Johnson, who acts like a showman, not a Prime Minister.”

A spokesman for Jeremy Hunt said: "More and more business owners are backing Jeremy Hunt to deliver a good Brexit deal and take the country forward.

"While in Peterhead, Jeremy listened to the concerns of fishermen and business owners like Mr Ritchie, who is doing wonderful things for the local economy by giving so many young people a start with their first job."