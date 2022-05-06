Peterhead election round-up

It was a close battle between the SNP and Tories in Central Buchan and Peterhead

The Conservatives and Independents are next, with four councillors each, while there are two Liberal Democrat councillors.

Central Buchan saw a number of changes with most votes going to Conservative Hannah Powell (871) with David Mair (SNP) taking 744 votes.

Fellow SNP representative Geoff Crowson received 705 votes, while Liberal Democrat Anne Simpson will be returned as councillor.

Council stalwart Norman Smith (Independent) failed to get the required number of votes, polling 527.

There was a 42.5% turnout from an electorate of 11,170.

Peterhead North & Rattray saw the re-election of Dianne Beagrie, this time as an Independent, and fellow Independent councillor Alan S. Buchan. They took 974 and 548 votes respectively.

Leading the poll, however, was new face Leann McWhinnie (SNP) who took 1,222 votes.

Conservative Matthew James was the fourth elected councillor taking 599 votes.

The turnout in the ward was 36.1% from an electorate of 11,821.

Scottish Nationalist councillor Stephen Smith was re-elected with 1,578 votes, with Tory George Hall his closest rival with 1,105 votes.

Liberal Democrat Colin Simpson was also elected with 414 votes.