New section of road means less headaches for many drivers

The roundabout was a traffic bottleneck

The new dual carriageway link road will take traffic between the A92 North Anderson Drive and A96 Auchmill Road and improve traffic flow, alleviate congestion in the area and improve journey time reliability.

The opening of this £49.5 million new road will further enhance the benefits road users in the north-east are already enjoying from the £745 million investment in the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie-Tipperty project. Prior to cutting the ribbon to mark the road opening, Minister for Transport, Jenny Gilruth MSP visited the Middlefield Community Project to hear more about some of the community benefits that the Contractor, Farrans Construction, has delivered during the construction period.

Ms Gilruth was then accompanied on a short walk to the new road by Farrans Construction staff Carol Fleming and Jack Patton, whose experience on the project enabled them to gain qualifications as well as a wealth of experience working on a major infrastructure project.

Karen Adam MSP

Commenting, SNP MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast Karen Adam said:

“The Haudagain roundabout is a key improvement that will benefit commuters and local businesses across the North East.

“By improving journey times, the enhancements to the Haudagain has made the stunning coastline of Banffshire and Buchan Coast far more accessible to so many more people.

“This investment from the Scottish Government will contribute toward better links across the North East and undoubtedly having a positive impact on supporting local businesses, not just in Aberdeen but across Moray and the shire, from Buckie to Boddam.”

Commenting, Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said:

“It has been just over three years since construction work began on this key improvement for Aberdeen and later today the public will be able to travel along it for the first time.

“The new dual carriageway will help tackle the congestion caused by the traffic bottleneck at the Haudagain roundabout and deliver significant benefits including improving journey time for road users and public transport.

“I know there have been delays to the completion of this project, which has been understandably frustrating for the local community. The contractors did suffer from staff shortages due to the impact of the Omicron variant at the turn of the year and I am hopeful the community will now welcome the project’s completion.