NE MP says EU fishing moves "unacceptable" after Brexit

An EU ploy to access British fishing waters after Brexit is “unacceptable”, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has blasted.

Scottish Conservative Andrew Bowie told the Commons a European report says Britain’s access to fishing products should link to fisheries access after Brexit.

During questions to UK agriculture minister George Eustice, Mr Bowie sought an assurance that this would not affect Britain’s status as an independent coastal state after the 21-month implementation period.

The European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries (PECH) states: “The issue of free access to waters and ports is inseparable from the issue of free access of fisheries products to the European market.”

This has infuriated the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Mr Bowie said in the Commons: “This week the PECH committee of the European Parliament adopted a report which would make the EU’s access to the UK market for fishery and aquaculture products dependent on the EU’s access to British waters, and on application of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

“This is unacceptable.

“Will the Secretary of State confirm the commitment of the government for the UK to become an independent coastal state at the end of the implementation period, free from the CFP?”

George Eustice MP replied: “We strongly disagree with the position set out in that European Parliament report and I can confirm that we will become an independent coastal state at the end of the transition period.”