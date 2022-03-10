MSP launches tourism initiative made as an election pledge

Karen Adam MSP

Karen Adam pledged to bring local leaders, tourism sector-related businesses and third sector organisations together to create a forum that supports the Banffshire and Buchan Coast area fulfil its vast tourism potential.

The launch of the ambitious project will see fifty-four businesses and local organisations invited to its first meeting, with the aim to boost and sustain tourism in the Banffshire & Buchan Coast constituency.

The inaugural meeting of the ‘Making the Most of the Coast’ Tourism Forum, will take place virtually via Teams on the 22nd of March from 7pm.

The meeting will bring business and community leaders together, supporting businesses in networking, increasing awareness of funding avenues, and bringing in experts from various industries.

The MSP has already spent much of her first term boosting awareness of the constituency’s unique attractions, such as recognising the renaissance of Doric language and culture to showcasing the foraging potential of the area, where she titled Banffshire & Buchan Coast as “Scotland’s larder”.

Commenting, SNP MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast, Karen Adam said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of Banffshire and Buchan Coast’s first ever dedicated constituency Tourism Forum.

“Last year, I pledged that I would bring key stakeholders together to support and manage tourism along our beautiful coast.

“Banffshire and Buchan Coast has been a hidden gem for too many, although, it has been recognised by international production crews for their filming of popular movies and tv shows.

“People don’t just have to enjoy the beauty of Banffshire and Buchan Coast from behind their screens, but they can enjoy it in-person too!