MSP helps to launch Compass Point service

Local SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson assisted at the formal launch of Compass Point last week.

The service is a new community hub with a focus on employability, financial inclusion, benefits and money support.

Local Third Sector Partners, Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian have worked together to provide an easily accessible venue in the heart of Peterhead in Back Street.

The service is managed by a partnership made up of The Foyer, North-east Scotland Credit Union, Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action, NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council.

It provides free access to the internet and telephones, and offers advice and signposting as well as opportunities to learn new skills to support members of the local community into employment or training.

Stewart Stevenson said: "Compass Point is a valuable resource and has already been providing much-appreciated support to local people in the fields of employability support, assistance with financial matters and a whole range of other services.

“I heard from service users at the launch on Friday of how useful the service had been to them. It is a very useful local facility which has been supported through Aberdeenshire Council’s regeneration scheme and also assisted by the European Social Fund.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Angus McCurrach, the service co-ordinator, and also June, one of the founder volunteers, whom I helped perform the official opening.”