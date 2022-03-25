MSP has hosted her first tourism meeting as she pledged during her election campaign

Karen Adam MSP

The introductory meeting of the Tourism Forum took place virtually over Teams March 22.

Launching the forum was a key election pledge for Adam during last year’s Scottish Parliament elections.

The MSP vowed to bring local leaders, tourism sector-related businesses, local authorities, and third sector organisations together to create a forum that supports Banffshire and Buchan Coast’s businesses within the constituency, supporting them in networking, increasing awareness of potential funding avenues, and ultimately creating and sustaining more jobs in the area.

Tuesday’s introductory meeting saw well over a dozen industry leaders contribute during its session with unanimously positive feedback during discussions.

Since being elected last year, the Banffshire & Buchan Coast representative has already spent much of her first term boosting awareness of the constituency’s unique attractions, such as recognising the renaissance of Doric language and culture to showcasing the foraging potential of the area, where she titled Banffshire & Buchan Coast as “Scotland’s larder”.

Commenting, SNP MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast, Karen Adam said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of Banffshire and Buchan Coast’s first ever dedicated constituency Tourism Forum.

“During the Scottish Parliament elections last year, I vowed to bring key stakeholders together to support and manage tourism along our beautiful coast, from Buckie to Boddam.”

While the Covid pandemic has undoubtedly had a somewhat destructive effect for the local tourism sector with numerous restrictions and lengthy lockdowns, Ms Adam believes that there are long-running problems surrounding the promotion and management of tourism in the local area.

She continued: “This is only the beginning for this initiative. In the coming weeks I will follow up with the forum’s stakeholders to conduct a listening exercise to explore what we can collectively do to ensure a strong recovery for the area.

“I’m really looking forward to working with businesses and organisations in the constituency to showcase the best of what we have to offer.

"The feedback from attendees of the first introductory meeting has been resoundingly positive.

“As we look to get back to a sense of normality in our lives again, people don’t just have to enjoy the beauty of Banffshire and Buchan Coast from behind their screens anymore, Banffshire and Buchan Coast is open for business.

“We have a distinctly unique Scottish culture up here in the North East which is a huge attraction for tourists from all over the world.