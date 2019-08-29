MSP condemns decision to suspend parliament

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has written to Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State of Scotland, Colin Clark MP, to express serious concerns following the announcement that the Prime Minister intends to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September.

The move, which would see Parliament suspended for five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, has sparked extreme backlash as it would significantly decrease the time available for MPs to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated that if it goes ahead, the decision would “go down in history as the day UK democracy died”.

As such, north-east MSP Gillian Martin has reached out to the recently appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary, who represents Gordon constituency, urging him to be mindful of his constituents’ views and the negative impact a no-deal, hard Brexit would inevitably have.

In her letter, she highlights: “The right to impact on the future of our four nations has been taken away from opposition and backbench MPs as a result of the suspension of Parliament.

“I hope that with your current position of influence you will choose to represent the views of your constituents, who did not vote for Brexit in any form, and indeed did not vote for a no-deal Brexit.

“Your constituents will be negatively affected by a no-deal, hard Brexit and do not deserve to be pulled along in the wave of British isolationism that is taking hold in areas of England, as evidenced by recent Brexit Party wins in the EU elections.

“I trust that the views of your constituents will be at the forefront of your mind during this time of political disenfranchisement for the majority of elected representatives, and those they serve.”