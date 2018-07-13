MSP announces annual surgery tour

Banffshire & Buchan Coast SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson has announced details of his forthcoming surgery tour of local communities which commences on Monday, July 23.

This year will be the 18th such tour that Mr Stevenson has undertaken, covering 37 communities from Rothiemay in the far west to Boddam at the south-eastern end of the constituency and inland to Aberchirder, New Byth and Memsie.

Commenting, SNP MSP Mr Stevenson said: "The annual surgery tour with my mobile office is always extremely enjoyable and I think also that people appreciate having their MSP come to their own community rather than having to go to one of my 'static' surgeries in a nearby town or village.

"Even in this age of electronic communications, people still value being able to have face-to-face contact with their elected representatives.

"Surgeries are a very important part of the job of being a Parliamentarian but, sadly, some of the newer North-east representatives don’t seem to feel the same way about being accessible.”

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

Monday, July 23

Arr. Dep.

9.50 – 10.00 CRUDIE – lay by

10.15 – 10.30 GARDENSTOWN - adj. shop

10.45 – 10.55 FISHERIE – Craigwell Cotts

11.00 – 11.10 KING EDWARD – lay-by at Kirk

11.20 – 11.40 MACDUFF – School car park, Barnhill Rd

11.55 – 12.10 WHITEHILLS – Seafield Street

1.20 – 1.30 BOYNDIE – opp. Boyndie Centre

1.40 – 2.00 PORTSOY – Church Street

2.10 – 2.25 SANDEND – adj. Public Hall

2.35 – 2.55 CULLEN – The Square

3.00 – 3.15 PORTKNOCKIE – Hill Street

3.20 – 3.35 FINDOCHTY – Seaview Road near Chemist

3.45 – 4.00 RATHVEN – Main Road near Kirk

Tuesday, July 24

Arr. Dep.

9.45 – 9.55 NEW BYTH – The Square

10.15 – 10.30 NEW ABERDOUR - car park

10.45 – 11.10 ROSEHEARTY – The Square

11.20 – 11.35 SANDHAVEN – St Magnus Rd beside park

11.50 – 12.00 TYRIE – Lay-by

1.15 – 1.25 MEMSIE – adj. BT exchange

1.35 – 1.45 RATHEN – adj. public hall

1.55 – 2.10 INVERALLOCHY – Frederick Street

2.20 – 2.35 ST COMBS – hall car park

2.45 – 2.55 LONMAY – adj. public hall

3.05 – 3.20 CRIMOND – Church car park

3.30 – 3.45 ST FERGUS – Kirktown

3.55 – 4.05 RORA – hall car park

4.25 – 4.40 BODDAM – Russell St.

Wednesday, July 25

Arr. Dep.

10.15 – 10.30 FORGLEN – Bogton Row

10.40 – 10.50 ALVAH – adj. Linhead Hall

11.05 – 11.30 ABERCHIRDER – The Square

11.50 – 12.10 ROTHIEMAY – near shop

1.30 – 1.45 KNOCK – adj. Post Box

2.00 – 2.15 CORNHILL – car park adj. park

2.30 – 2.45 FORDYCE – adj. Castle

2.55 – 3.10 LINTMILL - Burnside

3.20 – 3.35 DESKFORD – Comm. Centre car park

3.40 – 3.55 GRANGE – adj. Crossroads School

No appointment is necessary, although constituents with ongoing cases should advise their attendance on: 01779 470444.