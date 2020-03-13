MP welcomes DEFRA Minister to Banff and Buchan

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid welcomed DEFRA Minister Victoria Prentis to his constituency for meetings with key figures in the Scottish seafood and farming sectors.

The newly-appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State visited Peterhead fish market and harbour this morning before travelling to a farm near Crimond.

Pictured (left to right) are Jackie Rennie, Jonny Hall, Morag Rennie, Victoria Prentis, David Duguid, Andrew McCornick and Andrew Connon.

Talks with representatives of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), the Scottish Pelagic Processors Association (SPPA) and the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) included discussion on the opportunities for the catching and processing industries from leaving the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), proposed changes to migration policy and the impact of Coronavirus.

Mr Duguid and the minister also met representatives of the National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland to discuss a range of issues concerning ongoing trade negotiations between the UK and the EU.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Duguid said: “I was delighted to welcome the new parliamentary under-secretary of state to Banff and Buchan.

“With trade negotiations underway on the future relationship between the UK and the EU, this was a great opportunity for representatives of the fishing and farming sectors to raise issues of concern.

“There are clearly huge opportunities from leaving the EU, but as we work towards the end of the transition period, we must ensure that the voice of these industries is heard at the highest levels of government.

“The new minister is now well aware of what our fishing and farming sectors want to see in terms of trade and access to markets.

“The impact of Coronavirus was also raised today during our discussions.

“The package of stimulus measures announced by the Chancellor in his Budget yesterday was very welcome indeed.

“It is vital for businesses across all sectors of our economy to know that the government is on their side and will offer continued support through this crisis.”

Victoria Prentis, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for DEFRA, said: “I was delighted to visit Banff and Buchan and hear first-hand from representatives of the Scottish fishing and farming industries about their priorities for the future.”