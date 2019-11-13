Labour select their Banff and Buchan candidate

Banff and Buchan Constituency Labour Party have selected Brian Balcombe as their candidate for the forthcoming General Election.

Brian was selected by an overwhelming vote at the recent hustings of the local branch of the party.

Born in Walthamstow, London in 1958, he is the son of an upholsterer and hospital cleaner.

He has lived in the north-east of Scotland more almost 30 years and served as a Labour councillor with Grampian Regional Council for seven years, four years in opposition and four years as chair of the social work committee.

Brian worked offshore before completing an MA Honours in Sociology at Aberdeen University and also has a degree from Robert Gordon University.

He moved to the Banff and Buchan constituency where he stood for Labour in the 1992 General Election and has lived in the constituency ever since, having lived in Banff for the past 20 years.

He is currently a social worker with Aberdeen City Council and is a member of UNISON.

Commenting on his selection, he said: "I am relishing the chance to fight for Banff and Buchan in the forthcoming election.

"I think Labour has the far-sighted and far-reaching policies necessary to make a difference to everyone.

"I am looking forward to fighting for the many, not the few."

Banff and Buchan CLP secretary, Peter Hawkey, added: "We are glad to have Brian standing for us in the election, I'm sure his energy and experience will be a valuable asset to Banff and Buchan."