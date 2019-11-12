Fishing Minister visits Peterhead in show of support for industry

The Scottish Government's Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing MSP, visited Peterhead yesterday (Monday) in a show of support for the Scottish fishing industry.

Mr Ewing, whose ministerial brief in the Scottish Government covers fishing, visited Peterhead Fish Market and the Fishermen's Mission.

The Minister had the opportunity to see a thriving industry, with boxes stacked high at the Fish Market.

His visit comes after headlines in recent months have suggested that fish processors, who employ over 5,000 people across Scotland and who export more than 60% of their seafood products to the EU, would be devastated by Boris Johnson's Brexit deal that would leave to hefty tariffs being placed on Scottish seafood.

Speaking on his visit, Mr Ewing said: "It was a pleasure to be in Peterhead to visit Europe's largest fish market, and to continue the Scottish Government's support for fishing which is so important to Scotland"

"My job is to get the best outcome for the fishing sector. It is clear that the best option is to have access to the Single Market, have access to the European funding that has enabled the development of Peterhead Harbour and to continue to have tariff-free trade with our European partners."

Paul Robertson, SNP Candidate for Banff & Buchan, added: "Fergus Ewing has been a strong champion for Scottish fishing, and I was pleased to see him engaging with the industry in Peterhead."

"Earlier this year, the SNP Scottish Government set out an ambitious and detailed vision for the whole of the Scottish fishing sector - one where we seek to secure a catching policy based on zonal allocation that would deliver better catching opportunities for Scotland, but also crucially protects our place in the Single Market and the ability of our processors to access the labour they need and to continue to export Scottish seafood tariff-free to a market of 500 million people in Europe."