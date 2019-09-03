Councillor selected for Brexit Party

Alan S. Buchan has been selected as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Banff & Buchan by The Brexit Party.

Mr Buchan was born in the constituency and has lived in Peterhead all his life.

He put himself through university, catching lobsters, crabs and cod fishing out of Buchanhaven Harbour where he was brought up.

After graduating with a Masters Degree from Aberdeen University, he spent two decades in the fishing industry skippering and crewing fishing boats.

Mr. Buchan has spent the last 20 years as the owner of a Peterhead newspaper, printing and computer company employing local people.

Over the last 12 years Alan S. Buchan has been an Aberdeenshire councillor representing Peterhead North and Rattray.

Mr Buchan said: “Improving educational standards has been a top priority which has greatly improved the life chances of thousands of local children.

£I have stood alone in the fight for better educational standards now seeing S4 grades increase at Peterhead Academy by over 150% and success at Buchanhaven Primary by 74%, while getting a million pounds for a new artificial pitch at Catto Park are a few examples of my community work.

“The foremost policy of the Brexit Party is to uphold the democratic will of the people of the UK who voted for a complete and clean break from the EU.

“Unlike the Nats, Lib-Dems and Labour who wishes to stay in the EU, while the Scottish Tories want a deal that will keep the country under EU domination, The Brexit Party emphasises that as the country was told during the EU and Scottish referendums the votes would be once in a generation, the democratic votes of the people must be respected,” he added.