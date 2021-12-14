Traffic ban continues on two Peterhead town centre streets

The dynamic of Marischal Street has changed, says the council. (Photo: copyright JThomas cc-by-sa/2.0)

And there are moved to make the banning of traffic permanent in Marischal Street and Thistle Street.

A Member Officer Working Group (MOWG) was set up in February 2019 to carry out a review of traffic management in the town. Since then a number of meetings and consultations have been held to discuss traffic measures.

Safety issues in Marischal Street were raised as drivers were found to be ignoring signs and continuing to drive and park on the road.

Thistle Street will remain closed to traffic for another six months.

The street was temporarily closed as part of Aberdeenshire Council’s Spaces for People programme and was later shut again as work on the Drummers Corner project was carried out earlier this year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s principle roads engineer Stewart Ingram said: “Following the opening of the Arc Cinema, along with the completion of improvements to Drummers Corner, the group feels that the street’s dynamic has changed and allowing vehicles to travel through Marischal Street and Thistle Street would lead to more instances where pedestrians and vehicles meet.”

He added that the road closure would “promote a safe environment” to shop and socialise, help to attract new businesses to the area and allow events to be held in the town centre.

Extra loading areas will be provided in the Erroll Street and Maiden Street car parks for businesses in the street that accept deliveries at their front door.

Members of the Buchan Area Committee last week agreed to extend the current closure of Marischal Street and Thistle Street..

Councillor Stephen Calder said Marischal Street used to be a “free for all” prior to the pandemic, and added: “People were just ignoring the road signage and driving and parking where they wanted.

“Hopefully this will resolve the Marischal Street and Thistle Street situation, especially once there’s going to be a temporary then permanant blocking off at either end.”

The permanent closure of Marischal Street and Chapel Street will go before the committee in June next year following a public consultation process.

The report is expected to include details on the measures that would be needed to close the roads to vehicles as well as the creation of new taxi ranks in Prince Street and Queen Street.