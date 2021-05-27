Temporary closures and speed restrictions planned for Aberdeenshire roads

Temporary closures and speed restrictions will be put in place from next week to allow for surface dressing works.

Work will be carried out on a number of roads in and around Peterhead, including North Road, Windmill Road, Windmill Street, Maiden Street and St Andrew Street.

Details of closures and restrictions are included in the Public Notices section of this week’s Buchanie newspaper.

During the programme of works on some roads, there will 10mph speed limit will be in place to accommodate a convoy system, with a 20mph speed limit during preparatory works, post application aftercare and lining and studding works. Again, more information is available in the paper’s Public Notices section.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Roads, Landscape Services and Waste Management, Philip McKay, said: “We appreciate that working on roads can cause some inconvenience to users, but I would ask that you bear with us as we carry out these essential repairs which deliver long-term benefits across our 3,500-mile roads network.”

Surface dressing is used as an effective and cost-efficient way to further the lifespan of roads and improve the quality of damaged carriageway. The technique of laying hot bitumen followed by chippings works to seal the road surface and also provides better grip for vehicles.

However, it does require motorists to take extra care and reduce speed when passing over treated sections of carriageway as there is a short-term heightened risk of skidding. To ensure no bare patches are left, more chips are laid than are required for the finished job.

Although the newly-dressed road is mechanically swept a number of times after being treated, it takes several days for chips to embed fully into the bitumen. The council recognises some road users, such as motorcyclists, can find loose chips particularly challenging and other motorists are reminded to give these users space and time.