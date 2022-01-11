Councillors secure repairs commitment for A90 between Ellon and Peterhead

Councillors Gillian Owen and Alan Fakley are pleased to have received confirmation of repairs to the A90.

Councillor Alan Fakley, who represents Peterhead South and Cruden, and Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen often take time out to check on the condition of the road surface of the A90 which goes between both their wards.

Over the last few weeks, with the onset of the wintry weather, they have noticed a decline in the surface – but have managed to secure confirmation of work to repair the damage.

Cllr Owen said: “The road surface of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead is deteriorating quite quickly once again. Alan and I often have a chat to compare notes, and we decided it was time to contact Bear Scotland to draw some issues to their attention.

“Their response was very positive.”

Bear Scotland is reponsible for maintaining the trunk road network in North East Scotland. Responding to the two councillors, the company thanked them for highlighting the condition of the road between Ellon roundabout and Peterhead.

Bear Scotland’s response stated: “We have raised several schemes throughout this area with approximately 15 different surfacing schemes planned. These have been raised for our surfacing programme in the next year financial year and will start to commence in April 2022.

“This area will be inspected, and new areas of concern will be picked up to be completed in next financial year.”

Cllr Owen said Bear Scotland’s response was really good news as the road was a crucial lifeline for many businesses and needed to be maintained.

Cllr Fakley added: “For those of us who regularly use this stretch of road it is clear the number of defective areas is on the increase. We all understand that the weather does have an impact on this, and it is important that we local councillors keep monitoring and give feedback to Bear Scotland so that they can act.”