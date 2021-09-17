Aberdeenshire Council rejects plans for new house in Fetterangus

Plans for a new house failed to secure the approval of councillors on the Buchan Area Committee.

Ian Clark had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to build the new single-storey home on land at Ferguson Street.

However, the application was rejected earlier this week by the Buchan Area Committee.

The home would have been an addition to five similar properties that had been recently constructed in the area. Access to the new building was expected to be provided from the existing private access road leading to the five other dwellings.

Prior to the meeting the proposal received three objections from local residents who raised a number of concerns including loss of privacy, flooding and road access.

Objectors also said that the proposed house did not meet the agreed Local Development Plan (LDP).

The LDP allowed ten new homes to be built in Fetterangus however permission has been granted for eleven houses therefore this application would have exceed capacity in the village.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads development team also objected to the plan and said that if this was to be the sixth house to use the private access road it would need to be upgraded to meet required standards.

Local authority planners had recommended the application be refused for a number of reasons.