Call for assurances on upgrade of A90 to Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Councillor Gillian Owen and David Duguid MP, pictured at the at A90 Toll of Birness, are insisting road improvements must go ahead.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who runs the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, and Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid called for clarity on the situation amid fears the Greens will try to block proposals to improve the “terrifying” route.

It comes after Green North-east MSP Maggie Chapman was reported saying that the dualling of the A96 wouldn’t be viable for environmental reasons.

The Scottish Conservatives have backed proposals to install a roundabout at both the Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions as well as introducing ‘2+1 lanes’ further north, to Peterhead and Fraserburgh, to enable safer overtaking.

Cllr Owen voiced concerns that a block might be put in front of the A90 plans.

She said: “I’m deeply concerned that the power sharing pact between the SNP and Greens may lead to upgrades across the north-east like the Toll of Birness being scrapped.

“This would be absolutely catastrophic for our area which is why I’m urging the Scottish Government to give some clarity on the situation following the details which emerged about the A96 being at risk.

“The north-east is the engine room of Scotland and without proper connectivity, businesses and jobs will continue to suffer.”

Mr Duguid added: “I was alarmed by the comments from the Greens on the A96, highlighting that they want to block all major road upgrades which is simply unthinkable. The Scottish Government must not turn their back on residents living in Peterhead and Fraserburgh by scrapping any plans for the A90 at Toll of Birness.

“We have had a terrifying number of collisions on the road, many of which have tragically resulted in lives being lost. Peterhead and Fraserburgh harbours provide a huge amount to our economy yet the main route to and from these towns is not fit for purpose.