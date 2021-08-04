Buchan MSP Karen Adam urges pensioners to 'check in, cash out'

Karen Adam says too many pensioners are missing out on money to which they are entitled.

Age Scotland has estimated some 2565 older people in Aberdeenshire are missing out on the Pension Credit – with the charity promoting its campaign to ‘Check in Cash Out’.

Ms Adam stated: “Pension Credit is one of the most underclaimed social security payments with an estimated 40 per cent of eligible people missing out.

"Claiming Pension Credit also ‘passports’ the recipient to other financial support which can make a big difference – such as Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction and Cold Weather Payments, amongst others.”

Research by Independent Age suggests 123,000 eligible older households in Scotland are not claiming Pension Credit. This equates to £332m of support left unclaimed.

Ms Adam claimed it was “a travesty” that the UK Government had not done more to ensure that those entitled to this top up payment actually applied for it and received it.

She added: “I urge pensioners in Banffshire and Buchan Coast to seek help in applying for what they deserve. My office is happy to signpost people to the relevant organisations if people would like to get in touch with me regarding this.”