Banff and Buchan MSP welcomes scammer prevention

Stewart Stevenson MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast has welcomed a new initiative which seeks to cut down on the number of scams and frauds for those with dementia.

Funded by the Scottish Government, www.advice.scot provides free, practical and impartial advice to everyone in Scotland. There is a web chat facility as well as a Freephone number 0808 800 9060.

It’s a one-stop shop covering everything including mobile phones and internet providers, purchases on and offline, travel, banks and insurance firms, builders and public bodies.

Their current campaign with Age Scotland focuses on scam prevention for vulnerable groups and those most at risk- particularly those living with dementia.

Mr Stevenson said: “It is really important that people know where to turn for help and advice when it is required.

“A lot of the cases that I get are because people have been the victims of scams whether that be online, through telephone or on the doorstop it is important that constituents know where to get help.

“Sadly, there are scams and fraud and people get taken for a ride too often. I hope this initiative can help people who need it, especially the most vulnerable and at risk groups in Scotland.”