Banff and Buchan MSP welcomes rise in number of Aberdeenshire teachers

Stewart Stevenson MSP has welcomed the rise in primary school teacher numbers which are at their highest level since 1980.

New statistics have shown that over 100 additional teachers have been added to Aberdeenshire classrooms since 2013.

The overall number of teachers across Scotland also rose to 52,247, an increase of 1,530 since 2015 and the highest level since 2009.

Separate figures show the proportion of primary pupils assessed as achieving the expected levels in listening and talking, reading, writing, and numeracy has continued to improve.

Performance among S3 pupils has remained stable, with almost nine out of 10 achieving the expected levels in listening and talking, reading, writing and numeracy.

Mr Stevenson, said: “These latest statistics demonstrate that education in Scotland is moving in the right direction with the number of teachers in our classrooms rising.

“I am delighted to see this increase locally in Aberdeenshire with levels at their highest in a decade and the number of primary teachers being the highest since 1980.

“Since 2006 there are now fewer P1-P3 pupils in large classes of 31 or more, which is particularly important as helping children in the early years is crucial if we are to close the attainment gap between the most and least deprived.”