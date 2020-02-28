Banff and Buchan MP welcomes UK’s ‘robust’ negotiating position for EU trade talks

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed the UK’s “robust” negotiating position for EU trade talks.

Michael Gove MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, set out the UK’s priorities ahead of negotiations starting next week.

Mr Gove said the UK is seeking a “zero tariff, zero quotas” free trade agreement (FTA), and requires an agreement on fisheries, “wholly separate” from the FTA, in which the UK would negotiate annually on quota and access as an independent coastal state.

Mr Gove confirmed the UK “will not link access to our waters to access to EU markets”.

He added: “Our fishing waters are our sovereign resource and we will determine other countries’ access to our resources on our terms.”

Mr Gove also said that the UK will no longer use the “relative stability” mechanism for sharing fishing quotas, and that fishing opportunities will be based on the principle of zonal attachment, which better reflects where fish live.

Speaking after the ministerial statement, Mr Duguid said: “This is a very welcome statement on the UK’s negotiating position as we prepare for the formal start of talks with the EU on a future trade deal.

“This government has been consistent in its approach to fisheries, making clear that we will have sovereignty over our waters.

“That means we get to decide who comes in to fish, when they come in and how much they catch.

“This is what fishing communities in my constituency of Banff and Buchan voted for.

“I also welcome the explicit comments that we won’t accept any link between access to our waters and access to EU markets.

“That position has been maintained despite relentless scaremongering and apparent wishful thinking from the SNP.

“The UK has a strong hand in these negotiations, and a very robust negotiating position on fisheries. I look forward to the future growth of our seafood sector and our coastal communities outside the CFP.”