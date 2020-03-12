Banff and Buchan MP hails UK Budget to tackle Coronavirus, cut taxes and boost spending

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has hailed a UK Budget that provided a £30bn stimulus for tackling Coronavirus while investing in infrastructure, increasing spending and cutting taxes.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak declared his plans as a ‘people’s Budget’ as he outlined the biggest net level of public investment since 1955 on roads, rail, housing and telecommunications.

National Insurance will be cut, saving the average worker about £100 a year, while fuel duty for motorists will also be frozen.

Scottish Conservative MPs were credited with successfully lobbying for a reversal of a planned increase in whisky duty. Instead, tax will be frozen while there will be £1m spent on promoting Scottish food and drink and £10m on research and development funding for the industry.

There was good news for the farming and fishing industries, which will retain existing relief on red diesel duty.

Mr Duguid also welcomed a £2bn increase in funds for the Scottish Government for the year ahead.

And St Fergus was name-checked by the Chancellor as he announced £800m would be invested in two or more carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) ‘clusters’ around the UK.

Mr Duguid said: “The most important thing for the Chancellor in this Budget was to provide a strong response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“The £30bn stimulus package will protect our economy and ensure the NHS is well equipped to cope with the huge challenge ahead.

“But beyond that, this is a Budget that provides the biggest levels of public investment in generations.

“For Scotland, that means £2bn more for the Scottish Government, which the SNP must use to shore up public services such as our NHS, police force and local councils.

“I very much welcome the freeze in whisky duty and the extra investment in our whisky and wider food and drink sector.

“It is also good to see the Chancellor has listened to the concerns of farmers on red diesel tax relief.

“And I was particularly pleased to hear St Fergus name-checked in the announcement of £800m on carbon capture and storage projects.

“This is a Budget that will steer the country through the Coronavirus crisis while laying solid foundations for future economic growth and letting people keep more of the money they earn. I very much welcome it.”