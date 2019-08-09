Banff and Buchan MP appointed as PPS

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) for the UK Government Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Scottish Conservative MP previously served as PPS to the Department of Health and Social Care.

In his new role, Mr Duguid will join the team under Secretary of State Andrea Leadsom, ministers of state Kwasi Kwarteng and Jo Johnson and a trio of parliamentary under-secretaries Kelly Tolhurst MP, Nadhim Zawahi MP and Lord Duncan of Springbank.

The PPS role sits below Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Minister and Secretary of State, and is viewed as a starting point for MPs to go on to become ministers.

Prior to his election in 2017, Mr Duguid worked for 25 years in the oil and gas industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Duguid said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as PPS to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

“I very much look forward to working under the Secretary of State Andrea Leadsom and the rest of the team, including fellow Scottish Conservative, Lord Duncan.

“This Conservative government is backing business as we prepare to leave the EU and tackling the vital issue of global climate change.

“This is a critical time for energy policy in the UK as we aim to meet our commitment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“I have more than two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry in the North Sea and around the world and I hope to use some of that expertise in this new role.”