Alison selected for Lib Dems in Banff & Buchan

Having had to replace their candidate for Banff & Buchan at short notice, the Liberal Democrats have announced that Alison Smith with contest the seat at the General Election.

Alison is an Aberdeen-based author and academic. She teaches Comparative Government, Russian Politics and European Politics and is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

She has published articles in several academic journals; her first book will be published by Palgrave MacMillan in Spring 2020.

She is married with a primary-school-age son.

Having joined the Liberal Democrats in 2001, Alison has almost two decades’ experience as an active campaigner.

She worked for the Rt Hon Sir Malcolm Bruce MP from 2001-2006, was the agent for the 2005 Gordon parliamentary election and the 2006 Moray by-election, and served as the councillor for the Gilcomston ward in Aberdeen City from 2003-2007.

In recent years, she has been active in Oxford West and Abingdon and helped to establish the Amsterdam and North Holland branch of the Liberal Democrats in Europe.

Following the illegal prorogation of Parliament in September 2019, Alison decided to pause her teaching career to dedicate more time to politics.

Having daily contact with young people through her work, she understood that decisions taken today will have an irreversible impact on generations to come.

Now is the time to fight for Scotland’s place in Britain, Britain’s place in Europe, and to preserve the environment for future generations.

Alison is looking forward to working with the Liberal Democrats in Banff and Buchan to provide a strong Liberal Democrat voice in the constituency.